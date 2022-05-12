TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 released for May exam, download link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

TS SSC hall tickets 2022 have been released for May examination. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination can download the admit card through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
Published on May 12, 2022 02:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022. The TS Class 10 admit cards can be downloaded from the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. The Class 10 board examination will be conducted in May 2022. 

The hall ticket has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates. Candidates who will appear for Class 10 board examination in the state can check and download the hall ticket through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS SSC Exams 2022 will begin on May 23, 2022 and will end on June 1, 2022. The examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam will begin with first language paper and will end with SSC Vocational course. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSE Telangana. 

