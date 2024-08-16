Edit Profile
    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results out at ubse.uk.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 16, 2024 2:27 PM IST
    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results declared. Follow the blog for result updates.
    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: UBSE 10th, 12th results out, link here
    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: UBSE 10th, 12th results out, link here

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared UK Board Compartment Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 compartment examination across the state can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. Direct link to check Class 10, 12 improvement result ...Read More

    Uttarakhand Board conducted UBSE 10th, 12th compartment examination from July 18 to July 22, 2024. The examination was held across the state at various exam centres. Media reports suggest that around a total of 21,887 students appeared for the examination.

    The main examination for Class 10 and 12 was held from February 27 to March 16, 2024. The UK Board 10th and 12th results were announced on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.14 percent, whereas for Class 12, it was 82.63 percent. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct links, and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 16, 2024 2:27 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Website to check

    ubse.uk.gov.in

    Aug 16, 2024 2:24 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: How many candidates appeared?

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Media reports suggest that around a total of 21,887 students appeared for the examination.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Check result here

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Direct link to check result is given here.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Results out district wise

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 improvement results have been declared district wise. The list of candidates is available district wise on the official website.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Direct link here

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: The direct link to check results is posted above.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:12 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 results out

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 improvement results out.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:55 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was compartment exam conducted?

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board conducted UBSE 10th, 12th compartment examination from July 18 to July 22, 2024.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Main result announced at press conference

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th main results was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:45 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Login credentials

    Application number

    Aug 16, 2024 1:43 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Who will announce the results?

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: As per Mint report, the results would officially be declared by the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Board at the Directorate of Secondary Education, Dehradun.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Official websites

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 compartment examination across the state can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can also be checked by candidates on the result page at uaresults.nic.in.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Check main exam dates

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: UK Board Classes 10 and 12 exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2024. On most days, the examinations were conducted from 9.45 am to 1 pm, and 15 minutes were given to read the question papers.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 12 gender wise pass percentage of main exam

    Boys pass percentage: 78.97%

    Girls pass percentage: 85.96%

    Aug 16, 2024 1:31 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Websites to check

    ubse.uk.gov.in

    uaresults.nic.in

    Aug 16, 2024 1:29 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 12 toppers

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: PIYUSH KHOLIYA, KANCHAN JOSHI had topped the Class 12 board examination. They scored 488/500. Their percentage was 97.60%.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Gender-wise pass percentage

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: The pass percentage of the UBSE 10th examination was 89.14 percent. The pass percentage of boys was 85.59 percent and the pass percentage of girls was 92.54 percent.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Who topped Class 10 exams?

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Priyanshi Rawat topped Uttarakhand Class 10 results with a score of 500 out of 500.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:23 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage of 10th, 12th

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.14 percent, whereas for Class 12, it was 82.63 percent.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was main examination held?

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: The main examination for Class 10 and 12 was held from February 27 to March 16, 2024.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:20 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Media reports suggest that around a total of 21,887 students appeared for the examination.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:18 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Exam dates

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board conducted UBSE 10th, 12th compartment examination from July 18 to July 22, 2024.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Login details required

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: To check the marksheet, candidates will need to enter their details such as application number on the login page.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:12 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: How to check marksheets?

    Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

    Click on result link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates can click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    The compartment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: List of websites

    ubse.uk.gov.in

    uaresults.nic.in

    Aug 16, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Where to check

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 compartment examination across the state can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can also be checked by candidates on the result page at uaresults.nic.in.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:03 PM IST

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results is awaited. The date and time of the release of results has not been announced yet.

