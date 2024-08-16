UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results out at ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared UK Board Compartment Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 compartment examination across the state can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Board conducted UBSE 10th, 12th compartment examination from July 18 to July 22, 2024. The examination was held across the state at various exam centres. Media reports suggest that around a total of 21,887 students appeared for the examination.
The main examination for Class 10 and 12 was held from February 27 to March 16, 2024. The UK Board 10th and 12th results were announced on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.14 percent, whereas for Class 12, it was 82.63 percent. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct links, and more.
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Website to check
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: How many candidates appeared?
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Check result here
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Results out district wise
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Direct link here
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 10, 12 results out
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was compartment exam conducted?
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Main result announced at press conference
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Login credentials
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Who will announce the results?
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Official websites
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 compartment examination across the state can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can also be checked by candidates on the result page at uaresults.nic.in.
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Check main exam dates
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: UK Board Classes 10 and 12 exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2024. On most days, the examinations were conducted from 9.45 am to 1 pm, and 15 minutes were given to read the question papers.
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 12 gender wise pass percentage of main exam
Boys pass percentage: 78.97%
Girls pass percentage: 85.96%
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Class 12 toppers
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Gender-wise pass percentage
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Who topped Class 10 exams?
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Overall pass percentage of 10th, 12th
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: When was main examination held?
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Exam dates
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Login details required
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: How to check marksheets?
Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
Click on result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
The compartment result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: List of websites
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Where to check
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 compartment examination across the state can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can also be checked by candidates on the result page at uaresults.nic.in.
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Date and time
UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results is awaited. The date and time of the release of results has not been announced yet.