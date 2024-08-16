UK Board Compartment Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared UK Board Compartment Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 compartment examination across the state can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. Direct link to check Class 10, 12 improvement result ...Read More

Uttarakhand Board conducted UBSE 10th, 12th compartment examination from July 18 to July 22, 2024. The examination was held across the state at various exam centres. Media reports suggest that around a total of 21,887 students appeared for the examination.

The main examination for Class 10 and 12 was held from February 27 to March 16, 2024. The UK Board 10th and 12th results were announced on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.14 percent, whereas for Class 12, it was 82.63 percent.