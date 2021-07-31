Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Board Result 2021 Class 12 Date and Time: UPMSP 12th Result on July 31

UP Board Result 2021 Class 12 Date and Time has been released. UPMSP will announce the Intermediate result on July 31, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has revealed the UP Board Result 2021 Class 12 Date and Time. The Uttar Pradesh board will announce the Class 12 or Intermediate result on July 31. The result can be checked by all the candidates who have registered for the examination through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

Class 12 board exams like Class 10 exams were cancelled by the state government keeping under consideration the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later, the supreme court asked the state boards to declare the board results by July 30. The Board then released the assessment criteria for Class 12 exams.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

As per the assessment criteria, marks for class 12 will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. The Board will not release any merit list this year as the students will be promoted without exams. The official update on the conduct of the press conference for the announcement of the result has not been made yet.

Students who will not be happy with their results will be given another chance to appear for the physical exams. The dates will be finalized soon after the announcement of board results.

