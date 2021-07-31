Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Result 2021 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result to be declared today
board exams

UP Board Result 2021 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result to be declared today

UP Board Result 2021 Date has been released. UPMSP Class 10, 12 result will be declared on July 31, 2021 at 3.30 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:20 AM IST
UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result date announced, check here(Ht file)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board Result 2021 Date. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 result will be announced on July 31,2021. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the examination for Class 10, 12 can check the result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

The result can also be checked on the other website upresult.nic.in. This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.

The Class 10, 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted in May, which was later cancelled. The exams were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. After cancellation of exams, the UP board announced alternative assessment schemes.

As per the assessment criteria, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10. For Class 12, the marks will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. The Board will not release any merit list this year as the students will be promoted without exams.

