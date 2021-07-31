UP Board Result 2021 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result to be declared today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board Result 2021 Date. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 result will be announced on July 31,2021. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the examination for Class 10, 12 can check the result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

The result can also be checked on the other website upresult.nic.in. This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.

Information regarding results of UP Board exam results. pic.twitter.com/D4vaOUTmky — Shishir🇮🇳 (@ShishirGoUP) July 30, 2021

The Class 10, 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted in May, which was later cancelled. The exams were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. After cancellation of exams, the UP board announced alternative assessment schemes.

As per the assessment criteria, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10. For Class 12, the marks will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. The Board will not release any merit list this year as the students will be promoted without exams.