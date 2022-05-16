UPMSP UP board Class 12 practical exam for left out students begins tomorrow

Class 12 or Intermediate final practical examination for around 1.5 lakh left out students will begin on Tuesday, May 17.

Uttar Pradesh board exam candidates who could not appear for practical examinations during the regular schedule have been given another chance to clear it between May 17 and 20.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla had confirmed the dates and said that students should immediately contact principals of their schools and appear in the practical examination between the specified dates.

No further opportunity will be provided to students who had missed their Class 12 practical exams to appear in practical examinations, he added.

Regular practical examinations for UP board Intermediate candidates were held across the state in two phases – from April 20 to April 27 and from April 28 to May 4, at around 7,200 centres located in different districts of the state.

Theory exams for these students are over. This year, around 52 lakh students have registered for board examinations in Uttar Pradesh.

These include 27,81,654 students of Class 10 and 24,11,035 students of Class 12.

(With inputs from HT correspondent)