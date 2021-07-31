Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 out; UBSE marks at uaresults.nic.in

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the class 10 and Class 12 results today. The result is available on the official website of the UBSE or the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has declared the class 10 and Class 12 results today. The result is available on the official website of the UBSE or the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 will be available at https://ubse.uk.gov.in/.

Uttarakhand board result 2021 live updates

While the exact number of students who are waiting for the Uttarakhand board result 2021 is not known, it is estimated on the basis of previous years' data that close to 3 lakh students will receive their result today.

The Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 has been prepared following an alternative assessment policy as board exams have not been held this year due to the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19.

UBSE 10th, 12th result: Know how to check

Go to the official websites mentioned above

Click on high school, intermediate result link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download the Uttarakhand board result 2021 copy

