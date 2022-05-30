WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am

WB Madhyamik Results 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on May 3. WB Madhyamik result will be available on the official website of the board at 9 am.

Once declared, WB 10th result will be available on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WBBSE conducted WB Madhyamik exam in 2022 after a year's gap. The papers were held from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, WBBSE did not conduct Madhyamik exams in 2021 and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Madhyamik exam. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

How to check WB Madhyamik result 2022

Go to the official website of the board, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.