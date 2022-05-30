Home / Education / Board Exams / WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am
board exams

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am

  • WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 final result will be announced on June 3 at 9 am. 
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am(File)
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am(File)
Published on May 30, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

WB Madhyamik Results 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on May 3. WB Madhyamik result will be available on the official website of the board at 9 am. 

Once declared, WB 10th result will be available on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WBBSE conducted WB Madhyamik exam in 2022 after a year's gap. The papers were held from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, WBBSE did not conduct Madhyamik exams in 2021 and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Madhyamik exam. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

How to check WB Madhyamik result 2022

Go to the official website of the board, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal board exam result
west bengal board exam result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out