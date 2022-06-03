WB Madhyamik Result 2022 out, List of websites for West Bengal Class 10 results

WB 10th result 2022: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE Class 10 or Madhyamik final exam results have been declared and the direct link to check scores will be available at or after 10 am. When announced, students can check their results on the board websites. If the official websites crash during results, students can alternatively check their marks on the HT Portal. Get WB Madhyamik result 2022 live updates

WB Madhyamik result 2022 on HT portal

These are the websites for West Bengal Class 10 final exam results:

Wbbse.wb.gov.in

Wbresults.nic.in

HT portal.

Once the result is declared, students can visit one of these websites and login with their roll numbers and/or other required information to download marks sheets. They can collect hard copies of mark sheets from schools later.

WBBSE is likely to announce names of Madhyamik exam toppers along with the results.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, WBBSE did not conduct Madhyamik exams last year and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered for the Madhyamik exam and all of them were declared pass. A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks.