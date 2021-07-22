West Bengal 12th Result 2021: WBCHSE HS to be declared today on wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare West Bengal 12th Result 2021 on July 22, 2021. WBCHSE HS will be announced at 3 pm and the result link will be released by the Board at 4 pm. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check their result on wbresults.nic.in.

Around 8.5 lakh students had registered for Class 12 exams in the state. This year the Class 12 exams were cancelled in the state due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been calculated.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

Students can also get their results through the following websites, SMS, Mobile App from 4.00 p.m. on July 22. The mark sheets have been distributed to 52 distribution centres and 4 regional offices. Candidates can get their mark sheets from there.

All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorized representatives are requested to collect HS mark sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on July 23, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBCHSE.