board exams

West Bengal Madrasah result 2021 declared at result.wbbme.org, direct link

West Bengal Madrasah result 2021: West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on July 23 declared the results for the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Exams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST
West Bengal Madrasah result 2021 declared at https://result.wbbme.org/(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on July 23 declared results for the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Exams. The results were declared in the press conference at 11 am at the conference hall (3rd Floor) of Mulana Abdul Kalam Azad, DD-45, Sector-I Kolkata-700064, Saltlake city. Students who have appeared in these exams can check their results on the official website, result.wbbme.org or wbresults.nic.in

This year the pass percentage is 100% . A total of 74,267 students appeared for the exams, with 49494 of them being girl students.

Direct link to check WBBME High Madrasah Examination result

Direct link to check the WBBME Alim Examination result

Direct link to check the WBBME Fazil Examination result

Candidates can also get their results on mobile phones through SMS

candidates have to type

WBBME<Space><Registration No> and send it to 56070

Candidates can also check the result through the official website

Visit the official website of WBBME at result.wbbme.org

On the homepage find, the link given to check the result

Key in your credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

Topics
board exams 2021 west bengal class 10 result west bengal board examination
