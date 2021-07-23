West Bengal Madrasah result 2021 declared at result.wbbme.org, direct link
- West Bengal Madrasah result 2021: West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on July 23 declared the results for the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Exams.
West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on July 23 declared results for the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, Fazil Exams. The results were declared in the press conference at 11 am at the conference hall (3rd Floor) of Mulana Abdul Kalam Azad, DD-45, Sector-I Kolkata-700064, Saltlake city. Students who have appeared in these exams can check their results on the official website, result.wbbme.org or wbresults.nic.in
This year the pass percentage is 100% . A total of 74,267 students appeared for the exams, with 49494 of them being girl students.
Direct link to check WBBME High Madrasah Examination result
Direct link to check the WBBME Alim Examination result
Direct link to check the WBBME Fazil Examination result
Candidates can also get their results on mobile phones through SMS
candidates have to type
WBBME<Space><Registration No> and send it to 56070
Candidates can also check the result through the official website
Visit the official website of WBBME at result.wbbme.org
On the homepage find, the link given to check the result
Key in your credentials and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the copy of the same for future reference