BPSC 31st Judicial Services online application deadline extended, apply now

BPSC 31st judicial service online application deadline has been extended till June 3. Check revised schedule here.

May 23, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC 31st judicial services application deadline extended
BPSC 31st judicial services application deadline extended (HT File)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has further extended the deadline to register online for the BPSC 31st judicial services exam. Originally the deadline to register was March 28 which was then extended till May 5 due to the coronavirus lockdown and now it has been pushed further till June 3.

Moreover, the last date of application has been extended till June 15. Earlier, the deadline was May 22. The last date to deposit application fee is June 8. Aspirants who have not yet applied can do it now online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

There are a total of 221 vacancies.Candidates must have acquired a degree in law from a recognised university or institution to be eligible to apply for the Bihar Judicial service exam. Check official notification here

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the BPSC Judicial service exam should be of more than 22 years on August 1, 2019 and should be of less than 35 years on August 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for women and certain other category candidates.

Check official notice here

