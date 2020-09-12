e-paper
Home / Education / BPSC 65th main exam dates revised, check fresh schedule here

BPSC 65th main exam dates revised, check fresh schedule here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised its schedule for conducting 65th main examination. The commission in its official notice said that the BPSC 65th main exam that was scheduled to be held on October 13, 14 and 16 will now be held on October 13, 14 and 20.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:04 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC 65th Main Exam Dates revised
BPSC 65th Main Exam Dates revised(HT File)
         

BPSC 65th Main Exam Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised its schedule of 65th main examination. The commission in its official notice said that the BPSC 65th main exam that was scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 14 and 16 will now be held on October 13, 14 and 20.

The official notice said that the exam dated October 16 has been rescheduled to October 20, due to some unavoidable reasons. The official notice is available on the website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government. The official notification for BPSC 65th combined civil services was released on July 4, 2019, on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Its preliminary exam was held on October 15 and the result was declared on March 6. A total of 6517 out of the total 2 lakh 57 thousand 247 candidates qualified the PT . These candidates are eligible to appear for BPSC mains exam.

This year, the preliminary test cutoff for unreserved category was 97 marks while for unreserved female category the cutoff was 91. For EWS it was 92, for EWS female it was 87. The cutoff for SC was 89 while for SC female it was 79. For ST, EBC and EBC female it was 89, 92 and 86, respectively while for BC category, the cutoff was 94.

Check official notice here

