e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC Recruitment 2020: 133 professor vacancies for engineering, maths notified

BPSC Recruitment 2020: 133 professor vacancies for engineering, maths notified

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified a total of 133 vacancies of lecturer in mathematics, professor in mechanical engineering and associate professor in electronics and communication engineering, on its official website.

education Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:57 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Recruitment 2020
BPSC Recruitment 2020
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified a total of 133 vacancies of lecturer in mathematics, professor in mechanical engineering and associate professor in electronics and communication engineering, on its official website.

The online registration process will begin from August 25 and the last date to apply is September 23. Aspirants can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Details of vacancy:

Mechanical engineering professor - 36 vacancies -- Pay Scale - Rs 1,44, 200 (level- 14)

ECE Associate Professor - 50 vacancies-- Pay Scale - Rs r,31.400.00(level- 14)

Mathematics Lecturer - 47 vacancies-- Pay Scale - Rs 1,44, 200 (level- 14)

Educational Qualification: 

Professor - Candidates should hold a PhD in Mechincal Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engg.

Associate Professor - Candidates should hold a PhD in Ph.D in Electronics and Communication Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master/s level in the Electronics and Communication Engg.

Lecturer - Candidates should hold a PhD in Master’s degree in Math subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelor/s or Master/s level.

Selection Process:

For Professor and Associate Professor:- Applicants will be selected on the basis of Academic Performance, Research Performance, Domain Knowledge and Teaching Skill

Lecturer Post:- On the basis of work knowledge and teaching skill through written test.

Check official notification for the post of Professor

Check official notification for the post of Associate Professor

Check official notification for the post of Lecturer

top news
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In