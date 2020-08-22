BPSC Recruitment 2020: 133 professor vacancies for engineering, maths notified

education

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified a total of 133 vacancies of lecturer in mathematics, professor in mechanical engineering and associate professor in electronics and communication engineering, on its official website.

The online registration process will begin from August 25 and the last date to apply is September 23. Aspirants can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Details of vacancy:

Mechanical engineering professor - 36 vacancies -- Pay Scale - Rs 1,44, 200 (level- 14)

ECE Associate Professor - 50 vacancies-- Pay Scale - Rs r,31.400.00(level- 14)

Mathematics Lecturer - 47 vacancies-- Pay Scale - Rs 1,44, 200 (level- 14)

Educational Qualification:

Professor - Candidates should hold a PhD in Mechincal Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engg.

Associate Professor - Candidates should hold a PhD in Ph.D in Electronics and Communication Engg. and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master/s level in the Electronics and Communication Engg.

Lecturer - Candidates should hold a PhD in Master’s degree in Math subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelor/s or Master/s level.

Selection Process:

For Professor and Associate Professor:- Applicants will be selected on the basis of Academic Performance, Research Performance, Domain Knowledge and Teaching Skill

Lecturer Post:- On the basis of work knowledge and teaching skill through written test.

