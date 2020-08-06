e-paper
BPSC Recruitment 2020: 144 vacancies of lecturers, principal in govt polytechnic colleges notified

BPSC Recruitment 2020: 144 vacancies of lecturers, principal in govt polytechnic colleges notified

BPSC has advertised 119 vacancies for the post of lecturer in electrical engineering and 25 vacancies for the post of principal in Bihar Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar under advertisement number 14 and 13/2020, respectively

education Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:44 IST
hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Recruitment 2020
         

Bihar Public Service Commission has advertised 119 vacancies for the post of lecturer in electrical engineering and 25 vacancies for the post of principal in Bihar Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar under advertisement number 14 and 13/2020, respectively. The online registration process will begin from August 7 and the last date to apply is August 25.

Eligibility for the post of lecturer:

B.E/B.Tech/B.s/B.sc (Eneg.) in Electrical Engg.flechnology with first class or-Equivalent. The lower age limit is 21 years. There is no upper age limit for the post.

Selection Procedure:

Academic Record and Research work (Weightage- 20 Mark)

Maximum 10 marks (1096 of Percentage Marks obtained in B.Tech/ B.E /B.S/B.Sc(Engg.) in relevant branch)

(b) Maximum 5 marks (5% of Percentage Marks obtained in M.Tech/M.E/M.S in relevant Branch)

(c) Ph.D- 5 marks

Evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skill through written Test (objective) (Weightage -40 Marls) - There will be an objective test carrying 80 multiple choice questions.

For Engineering/Technology stream the syllabus of Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) will be applicable

Interview- (Weightage 15 marks)

For Lecturer engaged on Contract Basis (Weightage- 25 Marls)

Weightage to candidates working on contract ,basis on the Post of Lecturer under Department of Science & Technology and possessing minimum eligibility- criteria - 05 marks per year - Maximum 25 marks.

Important Dates: 

Registration - August 7 to 25

Last date to pay application - August 28

Last date to fill application form- September 4

Last date to send hard copy of application form - September 11 till 5 pm

Check official notification

Eligibility for the post of Principal

PhD and First Class at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant discipline (Engineering/Technology related branch). With minimum of 16 years of experience in Teaching/ Research/Industry, out of which at least 3 years shall be post PhD experience and 5 years of experience not below the level of HoD.

OR

First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant discipline (Engineering/Technology related branch).

And minimum of 20 years of experience in Teaching/Research/ industry, out of which 5 years of experience not below the level of HoD.

Important Dates: 

Registration - August 7 to 25

Last date to pay application - August 28

Last date to fill application form- September 4

Last date to send hard copy of application form - September 11 till 5 pm

Check official notification

The link to apply for both the posts will be activated on August 7. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

