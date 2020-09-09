e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 111 associate professor vacancies in Bihar engineering colleges

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 111 associate professor vacancies in Bihar engineering colleges

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of associate professor for mechanical engineering in government engineering colleges of Bihar. There are a total of 111 vacancies.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 13:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Recruitment: Apply for 111 associate professor vacancies
BPSC Recruitment: Apply for 111 associate professor vacancies
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of associate professor for mechanical engineering in government engineering colleges of Bihar. There are a total of 111 vacancies. The online application process has begun from September 9. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic. in

The registration process will be held from September 9 to 28. Last date to pay the application fee is October 5. Candidates who successfully pay the fee after registration will be able to fill their online application form. Last date to apply is October 12.

Pay Scale: Rs 1,31,400 (Pay Level - 13A)

Eligibility:

Candidate must hold a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering and first class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engineering

Experience:

At least total 6 research Publications in SCI journalV UGC/AICTE approved list of journals

OR

Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching/research/ industry out of which at least 2 years shall be post Ph.D experience.

Age Limit - Minimum 30 years, Maximum - No age bar

Selection Process:

The shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of evaluation of academic performance, research performance, domain knowledge and teaching skill.

Application Fee: 

General - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/Female of Bihar - Rs. 25/-

PWD Candidates - Rs. 25/-

All others - Rs. 100/-

Official notification

Apply Online

tags
top news
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone
As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone
Omar Abdullah ‘voluntarily’ vacating official house citing changed entitlement
Omar Abdullah ‘voluntarily’ vacating official house citing changed entitlement
BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know
BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In