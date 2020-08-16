e-paper
Education / BPSSC Recruitment 2020: 2213 vacancies for sub- inspector and sergeant on offer

BPSSC Recruitment 2020: 2213 vacancies for sub- inspector and sergeant on offer

BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpssc.bih.nic.in on or before September 24, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 16, 2020 10:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of sub inspector and sergeant on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bpssc.bih.nic.in on or before September 24, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2213 vacancies of sub inspector and sergeant. Out of which, 1998 vacancies are for sub inspector and 215 for sergeant.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 700. For SC and ST candidates, the registration fee is of Rs 400.

Candidates should have completed Graduation and have Bachelor’s Degree on or before August 1, 2020.

The commission will conduct a preliminary exam followed by a main exam. Candidates who clear the exams will have to pass a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. Candidates who score less than 30% marks in the preliminary exam will not be eligible to appear for the main exam.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

