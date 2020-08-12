BPSSC Recruitment 2020: 43 vacancies for forest range officer on offer, graduates can apply

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:40 IST

BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 43 vacancies for the post of range officer in forests. The online application process will begin from August 13 and conclude on September 16. Aspirants can apply online at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Those who have a bachelor’s degree in Science with Animal Husbandry, Pathology, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics or BCA Degree from Recognized University can apply for the posts.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 35400 -112400, Level 6

Age Limit:

General, EWS - 21 to 42 Years

OBC, BC and Women of General, EWS - 21 to 45 Years

SC, ST - 21 to 47 Years

Selection Method:

Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by an interview and physical efficiency test (PET)

Written Exam Pattern:

Paper 1 will be of General Hindi carrying 100 marks. Passing mark will be 30. Negative marking - 0.2 for each wrong answer.

Paper 2 will be of General Studies carrying 300 marks. There will be 100 questions from sections related to history, geography, political science, science,maths and aptitude test. Negative marking - 0.3 for each wrong answer.

Interview will carry - 50 marks

Check official notification here

Online application link (to be activated on August 13, 10 am)

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno