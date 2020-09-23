e-paper
BPSSC SI mains admit card 2020 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, here's how to download

BPSSC SI mains admit card 2020 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSSC SI mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the main examination for the post of Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police (Advt. No. 01/2019) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The main examination is re-scheduled to be conducted on October 11, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download the BPSSC SI Mains admit card 2020.

How to download BPSSC SI Mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card of Main Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector / Sergeant / Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) / Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the Mains admit card link

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

