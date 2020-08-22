e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSEB 10th, 12th exams 2021: Bihar board students can register till Aug 25 now

BSEB 10th, 12th exams 2021: Bihar board students can register till Aug 25 now

BSEB notified that regular and private students of Class 10 and Class 12 can fill online registration and examination forms between August 22 and August 25 with late fine.

education Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:01 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
BSEB 10th, 12th exams 2021
BSEB 10th, 12th exams 2021
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again provided opportunity to the students of Class 10 and Class 12 who missed the chance to fill registration form for appearing in the board exam 2021.

On Saturday, BSEB notified that regular and private students of Class 10 and Class 12 can fill online registration and examination forms between August 22 and August 25 with late fine.

Besides, those registered candidates who are facing discrepancies in the registration form can also apply for the correction between August 22 to August 25.

For registration in Class 10, regular students have to pay Rs 320 while private students have to pay Rs 420 whereas for registration in Class 12, regular students have to pay Rs 470 while private students have to pay Rs 870.

The board also cautioned the students for not paying extra charge to the schools/ colleges.

As per BSEB, regular and private students have to pay Rs 1220 for filling examination form for Class 12 while advanced and qualifying candidates have to pay Rs 1520. While for filling Class 10 examination form, candidates belonging to general category and reserved category have to pay Rs 855 and Rs 755 respectively.

A board official said, “Several students have complained that they were asked to pay extra amount than the fixed charge by the school/ college. The board will take action against such institutions. All district education officers have been asked to make a public announcement of the examination fee list and provide receipt to the students after filling forms.”

top news
President Xi’s wolf warrior diplomacy kicks in law of diminishing returns
President Xi’s wolf warrior diplomacy kicks in law of diminishing returns
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
Aarogya Setu’s new feature to help businesses function during Covid-19 pandemic: Govt
Aarogya Setu’s new feature to help businesses function during Covid-19 pandemic: Govt
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
‘Lift all restrictions on inter-state movement of people, cargo’: Centre tells states
‘Lift all restrictions on inter-state movement of people, cargo’: Centre tells states
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In