BSEB 10th, 12th exams 2021: Bihar board students can register till Aug 25 now

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:01 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has once again provided opportunity to the students of Class 10 and Class 12 who missed the chance to fill registration form for appearing in the board exam 2021.

On Saturday, BSEB notified that regular and private students of Class 10 and Class 12 can fill online registration and examination forms between August 22 and August 25 with late fine.

Besides, those registered candidates who are facing discrepancies in the registration form can also apply for the correction between August 22 to August 25.

For registration in Class 10, regular students have to pay Rs 320 while private students have to pay Rs 420 whereas for registration in Class 12, regular students have to pay Rs 470 while private students have to pay Rs 870.

The board also cautioned the students for not paying extra charge to the schools/ colleges.

As per BSEB, regular and private students have to pay Rs 1220 for filling examination form for Class 12 while advanced and qualifying candidates have to pay Rs 1520. While for filling Class 10 examination form, candidates belonging to general category and reserved category have to pay Rs 855 and Rs 755 respectively.

A board official said, “Several students have complained that they were asked to pay extra amount than the fixed charge by the school/ college. The board will take action against such institutions. All district education officers have been asked to make a public announcement of the examination fee list and provide receipt to the students after filling forms.”