Home / Education / BSEH Haryana ‘Covid-19’ online quiz competition postponed, fresh dates soon

BSEH Haryana ‘Covid-19’ online quiz competition postponed, fresh dates soon

At the beginning of the competition at 3pm, around 1 lakh 76 thousand participants logged more than once with the same login ID on their mobiles and computers/laptops causing a technical issue.

education Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Haryana School Education Board (BSEH), Bhiwani has postponed the online quiz competition, meant to increase awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic and its prevention, due to some technical reasons.

Giving information about the postponement of the quiz competition, Board Chairperson Dr. Jagbir Singh and BSEH secretary Rajiv Prasad, in a press statement released jointly on Saturday said that around 1 lakh 28 thousand candidates had registered for the competition.

At the beginning of the competition at 3pm, around 1 lakh 76 thousand participants logged more than once with the same login ID on their mobiles and computers/laptops causing a technical issue. Some participants complained that the online system was not functioning smoothly. Due to the technical glitch, the board decided to postpone the competition.

They also assured the participants that the board will soon inform them about the fresh date for the online competition.

For more updates, participants are advised to visit the official website of the Haryana Board.

