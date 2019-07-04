BSEH Haryana DElEd 2019 Result declared at bseh.org.in
Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result of D.El.Ed entrance exam 2016 and special chance exam 2019 on its official website.education Updated: Jul 04, 2019 09:16 IST
Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result of D.El.Ed special chance exam 2019 on its official website.
Candidates can check their results online at bseh.org.in.Performance sheet of candidates will be sent to respective institutes on their login ID.
Here's the direct link to check BSEH Dled result
How to Check Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Special Exam Results 2019
Visit the official website of the board at bseh.org.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads BSEH DElEd result 2019
Key in your roll number or name
Your result will be displayed on screen.
