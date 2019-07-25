e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jul 25, 2019

BSF head constable exam 2019 postponed. Check revised dates here

Border Security Force (BSF) has postponed the date of conducting recruitment exam for the posts of head constable radio operator and radio mechanic. Check revised date sheet here for OMR based screening test, PET/PST and final medical test.

education Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:26 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)

Border Security Force (BSF) has postponed the date of conducting recruitment exam for the posts of head constable radio operator and radio mechanic.

The OMR base screening test that was scheduled to be held on July 28 has been postponed to September 22. Moreover, the PST/PET/DV that was to be conducted on October 9 will be conducted on December 2. The final medical test that was to be held on January 30, 2020 will now be held on April 13.

BSF is hiring 1075 head constable (Radio Operator) and head constable (Radio Mechanic) through this recruitment exam.

Check official notice here

BSF head constable exam revised schedule ( bsf.nic.in )

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 10:26 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament Live UpdatesKarnataka Government Live UpdatesJudgemental Hai Kya screening
    don't miss