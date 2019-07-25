BSF head constable exam 2019 postponed. Check revised dates here

education

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:26 IST

Border Security Force (BSF) has postponed the date of conducting recruitment exam for the posts of head constable radio operator and radio mechanic.

The OMR base screening test that was scheduled to be held on July 28 has been postponed to September 22. Moreover, the PST/PET/DV that was to be conducted on October 9 will be conducted on December 2. The final medical test that was to be held on January 30, 2020 will now be held on April 13.

BSF is hiring 1075 head constable (Radio Operator) and head constable (Radio Mechanic) through this recruitment exam.

Check official notice here

BSF head constable exam revised schedule ( bsf.nic.in )

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 10:26 IST