CA Stars| This Surat based CA is shaping the future of underprivileged CA aspirants for free

Chartered Accountant (CA) students of Surat may have a special feeling for their teacher on the occasion of CA day, celebrated across the world on July 01, 2019.

The city-based CA Ravi Chhawchharia is playing an important role in shaping the future of CA students. CA Ravi Chhawchharia, a renowned educator and author, runs a very special and comprehensive education program ‘CA Stars’ for unprivileged students since last 3 years.

With an aim to provide quality education to the bright and talented unprivileged students, who want to become chartered accountant, CA Ravi selects 40-45 students every year to fulfil their dream. He equips all selected students to compete in CA exam through all-around teaching methodology and techniques for 4 years at no-cost with free accommodation and food.

It is worth to mention that 90 percent of students of CA Ravi Chhawchharia successfully pass all three levels of CA exam. CA Stars is one of its kind programs in India where a CA prepares the unprivileged students to become a qualified professional at no-cost. The whole cost of the program is borne by CA Ravi and he does not take any donations or money from anyone for this noble cause.

Most of the students of his CA STARS are first generation learners and their parents are low wage workers, footpath vendors, small farmers or rickshaw drivers and even some are orphans.

This kind of strong initiative is changing the lives of many students and is certainly a source of inspiration to all. Also, most of these students are from the non-English medium background, from government schools of villages and small towns.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 15:05 IST