e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Cabinet okays setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct common exam for non-gazetted govt jobs

Cabinet okays setting up of National Recruitment Agency to conduct common exam for non-gazetted govt jobs

National Recruitment Agency : No limit on the numbers of attempts will be imposed on the candidates taking the CET. The score will be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the result.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 16:38 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Prakash Javadekar in a press briefing
Union minister Prakash Javadekar in a press briefing
         

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), which will conduct a common eligibility test (CET) for all non-gazetted government posts, including group B and C (non-technical) posts.

NRA will have representatives from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB and IBPS. NRA has been envisioned as ‘a specialist body bringing the state of the art technology and best practices to the field of Central Government recruitment’.

“At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for separate examinations conducted by multiple recruiting agencies for various posts, for which similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed. Candidates have to pay fee to multiple recruiting agencies and also have to travel long distances for appearing in various exams,” a press release by the government said.

“These multiple recruitment examinations are a burden on the candidates, as also on the respective recruitment agencies, involving avoidable/repetitive expenditure, law and order/security related issues and venue related problems. A common eligibility Test would enable these candidates to appear once and apply to any or all of these recruitment agencies for the higher level of examination. This would indeed be a boon to all the candidates.”

On an average, 2.5 crore to 3 crore candidates appear in each of these examinations. The NRA was first proposed by the government in Union budget 2020.

 

Moreover, no limit on the numbers of attempts will be imposed on the candidates taking the CET. The score will be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the result.

The government will also work towards enhancing examination infrastructure across the country with special focus on 117 aspirational districts.

“#CabinetDecision to set up National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for preliminary selection to various Government vacancies is a revolutionary reform brought in by visionary intervention of PM @narendramodi,” wrote minister for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh.

“This will bring ease of recruitment, ease of selection and thereby ease of living for aspirant candidates. It will provide level playing field, a great boon particularly for economically deprived who cannot afford travelling to multiple centres, youth in far flung areas with difficulty to reach different centres and women candidates who are unable to travel to different cities because of constraints of travel and stay,” he added.

top news
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In