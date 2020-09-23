Calcutta University B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I results declared at wbresults.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:01 IST

The Calcutta University on Wednesday declared the results of B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination, 2019 (Under CBSC) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result online at wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check the CU B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I results.

How to check the results:

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 ( Under CBCS )’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen.