Calcutta University B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I results declared at wbresults.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result online at wbresults.nic.in.education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:01 IST
The Calcutta University on Wednesday declared the results of B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination, 2019 (Under CBSC) on its official website.
How to check the results:
Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 ( Under CBCS )’
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The results will be displayed on the screen.