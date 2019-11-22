Calcutta University BA, BSc Part II results 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:35 IST

Calcutta University on Friday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) 2019. The results have been declared for BA/BSc Part-II (Honours/General and Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)

The Calcutta University results were declared at 4.30pm on the West Bengal examination results 2019 website at wbresults.nic.in.

Steps to check Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-II results:

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination results 2018

2) Click on the link for ‘B.A./B.Sc. Part-II (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)’

3) Enter your roll number on the login page and submit

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer

Note: Visit the official website of University of Calcutta at wbresults.nic.in for latest updates.