Calcutta University BA, BSc Part II results 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University Results: Calcutta University on Friday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) 2019.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Calcutta University on Friday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) 2019.
Calcutta University on Friday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) 2019.(wbresults.nic.in)
         

Calcutta University on Friday declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) 2019. The results have been declared for BA/BSc Part-II (Honours/General and Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)

The Calcutta University results were declared at 4.30pm on the West Bengal examination results 2019 website at wbresults.nic.in.

Steps to check Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-II results:

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination results 2018

2) Click on the link for ‘B.A./B.Sc. Part-II (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)

3) Enter your roll number on the login page and submit

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer

Note: Visit the official website of University of Calcutta at wbresults.nic.in for latest updates.

