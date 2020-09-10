e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020 declared, direct link to check CU scores

Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020 declared, direct link to check CU scores

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020.
Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Calcutta University on Thursday declared the results of B.Com. Semester- I on its official website.

“The B.Com. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 (Under CBCS) results were published on Thursday, the 10th September, 2020 at 2.30 PM,” reads the notice flashing on the website.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020

How to check Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020.

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ B.Com. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 (Under CBCS)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CU B.Com. Semester-I results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Paresh Rawal, ex-BJP MP, appointed chief of National School of Drama
Paresh Rawal, ex-BJP MP, appointed chief of National School of Drama
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In