Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020 declared, direct link to check CU scores

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 16:58 IST

The Calcutta University on Thursday declared the results of B.Com. Semester- I on its official website.

“The B.Com. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 (Under CBCS) results were published on Thursday, the 10th September, 2020 at 2.30 PM,” reads the notice flashing on the website.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020

How to check Calcutta University BCom 1st sem results 2020.

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ B.Com. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 (Under CBCS)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CU B.Com. Semester-I results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.