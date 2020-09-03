e-paper
Calcutta University to conduct final semester exams online from October 1

Calcutta University to conduct final semester exams online from October 1

Students who cannot appear for online exams can send their answer sheets to their respective colleges, the varsity official said.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Kolkata
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Calcutta University has decided tp conduct final semester exams of Undergraduate and Postgraduate students through online mode from October 1 to October 18, 2020.

The result of the exams will be announced on October 31.

Students who cannot appear for online exams can send their answer sheets to their respective colleges, the varsity official said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said 75 per cent Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main aspirants in West Bengal were unable to undertake the exam on Tuesday due to COVID-19 situation in the state.

She added that the state government had requested the Centre to review the matter again so that the students are not deprived of their right to appear for the exam.

