e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Calcutta University to now give 3 hours to write online exams from home

Calcutta University to now give 3 hours to write online exams from home

“It has been decided that students in both UG and PG levels will write their papers in three hours. To address any possible network glitches, half an hour to one hour time will be allotted,” the official said.

education Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
The university will conduct final semester examinations online from October 1 to 18.
The university will conduct final semester examinations online from October 1 to 18.(File photo)
         

Calcutta University has decided to provide three hours to its undergraduate and postgraduate students to answer papers for online final semester examinations from home, instead of giving 24 hours announced earlier, an official said on Saturday.

The university will conduct final semester examinations online from October 1 to 18.

“It has been decided that students in both UG and PG levels will write their papers in three hours. To address any possible network glitches, half an hour to one hour time will be allotted,” the official said.

The CU will issue a notification in this regard soon, he said.

After the UGC expressed its reservation to give candidates 24 hours for writing papers, which was tantamount to open book consultation, the faculty council held an emergency meeting on Saturday.

tags
top news
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over agriculture bills
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over agriculture bills
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Will not sign on farmers’ death warrant: Cong on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Will not sign on farmers’ death warrant: Cong on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
India took 7 months to reach 2 mn Covid-19 cases, 42 days to reach 5 mn
India took 7 months to reach 2 mn Covid-19 cases, 42 days to reach 5 mn
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In