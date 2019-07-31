Cambridge International School failed to give proper education, told to refund 50 percent fee to student

education

The district consumer disputed redressal forum here has directed Cambridge International School, Nawanshahr in Punjab to refund 50 percent fee to a former student observing that it has failed to give proper education to the complaint’s son. The forum said that it is very astonished that child educated by the school that runs under an international name and fame failed in test conducted by a normal institution.

The complainant Priyanka approached the court on April 19 this year citing that she had paid Rs 1.75 lakh to the school for her son’s education but when she decided to admit her in another school, her son had failed the test. The other private school stated that her son is not capable for test and her son failed.

The complainant told the forum that after seeing advertisement of the school and considering international values of the school, she admitted her son for better future of her son but the school failed to give proper education as per their standard to her son.

She said in the complaint that her son remained studying in school for three years but the institution was giving good results in the report cards but in actual it was not so. This fact came to her knowledge when she tried to get her son admitted to another school but child was failed in the test.

Upon the notice, School principal, Sonia Walia submitted affidavit and denied all the averments against the school said that it is premium and well repute institute of the area and established with sole object of providing best education with most reasonable charges.

After considering both sides, forum directed the school to refund 50 percent of the amount paid by complainant to the school during three years within one month. It further directed to pay Rs. 5000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs. 3000 as litigation expenses. “The school are also directed to deposit Rs. 5000 in Legal aid fund of this consumer forum to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part”, reads the order.

The forum further observed that it is apparent that Cambridge International School, under the name of International school is playing with the better future and grabbing hard earned money of the innocent parents of children who spend money for better future of their wards.

“Hence, such like big institution are playing foul with future of our nation and weakening the roots of our future trees. After charging the huge amounts, the school failed to provide education up to that standard which amounts to unfair trade practice and deficiency in service on the part of school”, reads the order.

