CASB admit card for IAF airmen Group X and Y trades released at airmenselection.cdac.in

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:23 IST

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination for the Airmen post in Group X and Y Trades in Indian Air Force (IAF) on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at airmenselection.cdac.in.

CASB will be conducting the online written examination from March 19 to 23, 2020, at various centres. Candidates would bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

“Admit Card for STAR 01/2020 is available for download through Candidate Login. Please verify its contents, read the instructions which are to be strictly adhered to, and carry a printout copy of the Admit Card along with other mandatory documents to the allotted exam centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card,” reads the official notice published on the website.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the “Candidate” tab and click on the candidate’s login link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.