CBSE compartment date sheet 2020 for 10th, 12th exams released

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 18:15 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the datesheet for class 10th and 12th compartment exams. The CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exam will start from September 22.

The CBSE class 10th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28, while the CBSE 12th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29.

Read More: CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams: SC issues notice to board on students’ plea seeking for cancellation of exams

In addition to theory examination, CBSE will also conduct practical exams for those candidates who have failed in practical in a subject involving practical. Candidate appearing for the Compartmental Examination in a subject involving practical work are required to appear in theory only in case they have passed the practical exam. Practical examination for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates.

“Candidate examination in respect of private candidate will be held at the theory examination centre unless otherwise notified. Private candidate should contact the Principal of the school of their theory examination centers for date and time of practical examination before theory examination is over. The practical examination should be completed before 28th September, 2020,” the official notice reads.

The exam will begin from 10 am. According to the official notice, the answerbooks will be distributed to the candidates between 10 am and 10:15 am and the candidates will start writing the answers from 10:30 am

Candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. All candidates will cover their mouth and nose with a mask/cloth. Candidates will follow physical distancing norms.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notice to CBSE on petitions filed by Class 10 and 12 students, who are seeking cancellation of compartment exams.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar issued the notice on the petitions filed by students led by Anika Samvedi. The Court directed CBSE to file its response by September 7 and posted the matter for hearing on September 10.