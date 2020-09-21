e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: Important instructions for students

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: Important instructions for students

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: The CBSE class 10th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28, while the CBSE 12th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam.
CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam.(HT file)
         

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2020 will begin from Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

As per the official statement, 1,50,198 students from Class 10 and 87,651 students from Class 12 are expected to appear in the CBSE compartment exams.

The CBSE class 10th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28, while the CBSE 12th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

In addition to the theory examination, the board will also conduct the practical exams for those students who have failed in the practical work of a specific subject.

Important guidelines for CBSE class 10, and 12 compartment exams:

1. Students will carry their own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle and water bottle.

2. Students will cover their mouth and nose with a mask/cloth.

3. Students will follow Physical distance norms.

4. All instructions issued in Examination Centres will be strictly adhered to by the students.

5. Students will follow all instructions given in the Admit Card.

6. Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit Card.

top news
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In