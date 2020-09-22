e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams 2020: Students’ reaction and Day 1 pictures from exam centre

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams 2020: Students’ reaction and Day 1 pictures from exam centre

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exam 2020 began on Tuesday across various centres in the country.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams 2020
CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams 2020(Gurpreet Singh/ HT)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental exam 2020 began on Tuesday across various centres in the country. According to an official statement, 1,50,198 students of Class 10 and 87,651 students of Class 12 have registered for the CBSE compartment exams this year. For class 10 students, CBSE will conduct the compartment exams on September 22, 23, 25, 26, and 28, while the CBSE 12th compartment exam is scheduled to be held on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29.

The exam began at 10:30 am on Tuesday, while the entry for students in the exam centre started at around 9:30 am. At Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, one of the centers in Chandigarh, students could be seen being screened before they were allowed to sit for their exams. No physical frisking of students was done.

Here’s what students in Chandigarh said after the exams:

Class 10 students had their social studies paper on Tuesday. Sumit Kumar, a class 10 student from Khudda Lahora said the exam was easy with a few questions from previous year exams as well. Anmol from Sector 56 also said the questions didn’t bother him much and he was able to finish well within the time limit.

Meanwhile, class 12 compartment exams were held for a number of subjects today, including physical education, political science and history among others.

Manju from Dhanas said the physical education exam was easy, and she was able to finish it before time. The extra precautions taken for Covid didn’t seem to affect students much as Vishal from Maloya and Himanshu from Manimajra were able to attempt their history and political science exams without many distractions.

The exam was conducted amid strict protocol and guidelines in order to prevent the students from getting infected amid the pandemic. See pictures:

Students reaching their examination centre at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Chandigarh.
Students reaching their examination centre at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Chandigarh. ( Gurpreet Singh/ HT )
Student checking his seating arrangement on the notice board in the exam centre at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.
Student checking his seating arrangement on the notice board in the exam centre at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar. ( Gurpreet Singh/ HT )
Students were asked to sanitise their hands at the entry gate.
Students were asked to sanitise their hands at the entry gate.
Thermal Screening of students at entry gate .
Thermal Screening of students at entry gate . ( Gurpreet Singh/ HT )
Thermal Screening after entering the examination hall.
Thermal Screening after entering the examination hall.
Thermal screening/ temperature of students were checked .
Thermal screening/ temperature of students were checked .
Pulse rate of every student was checked after they entered the allotted rooms.
Pulse rate of every student was checked after they entered the allotted rooms.
Circles were drawn for maintaining social distancing inside the exam centre.
Circles were drawn for maintaining social distancing inside the exam centre.
Students wrote their papers while maintaining social distancing.
Students wrote their papers while maintaining social distancing.
