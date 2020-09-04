e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE 10th, 12th Class 10, 12 compartment exams: SC issues notice to board on students’ plea seeking for cancellation of exams

CBSE 10th, 12th Class 10, 12 compartment exams: SC issues notice to board on students’ plea seeking for cancellation of exams

Supreme Court has issued notice to CBSE on petitions filed by Class 10 and 12 students who are seeking cancellation of compartment exams to be conducted for students who failed or seek improvement in subjects they appeared.

education Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:57 IST
Abraham Thomas
Abraham Thomas
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court during
A view of the Supreme Court during (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to CBSE on petitions filed by Class 10 and 12 students, who are seeking cancellation of compartment exams, to be conducted for those who have failed or are seeking improvement in subjects they appeared.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar issued the notice on the petitions filed by students led by Anika Samvedi. The Court directed CBSE to file its response by September 7 and posted the matter for hearing on September 10.

Close to 1.5 lakh students of Class 10 and around 87,000 students of Class 12 are supposed to appear in these exams.

The petitioners had filed a representation before the CBSE to cancel the exams, but it was rejected on August 6. Fresh petitions were filed against this decision of August 6.

Appearing for CBSE on Friday, Advocate Roopesh Kumar said that the compartment exams are likely to be conducted by September end and all necessary precautions will be taken. He further said that the board intends to have 1278 exam centres this time, compared to 575 last year. Kumar also said that CBSE will make arrangements to seat only 12 students in a single classroom this year due to the pandemic.

The Court directed CBSE to put this on affidavit before the next date of hearing

tags
top news
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says Army chief Naravane
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
‘Never lose respect for your khaki uniform’: PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Kangana Ranaut’s PoK remark: MNS warns against defaming Mumbai Police
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In