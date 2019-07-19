CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2019 out, check Class XII marks at cbseresults.nic.in

education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12 compartmental examinations results. The CBSE Senior School Certificate (Class 12) Compartment Examination 2019 was held on July 2.

CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2019 can be checked on the official result website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 12 board annual exam results were declared in May in which 83.4% students were declared successful and 23 students grabbed top three positions. Two students stood first, three got second position and 18 came third.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora with 499 marks out of 500 were the joint toppers of CBSE Class 12 annual exam 2019.

The top three performing regions were Thiruvananthapuram with pass percentage of 98.2%, Chennai region with pass percentage of 92.93% and New Delhi with pass percentage of 91.87.

CBSE 12th compartment exam results 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit CBSE results website at cbseresults.nic.in

1) Click on the link for compartment result 2019

2) Key in your roll no, school no, centre no and admit card number on the login page that opens

3) Click on submit button

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Download the result and take a print out

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 13:12 IST