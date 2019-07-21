CBSE asks principals of affiliated schools to follow its Twitter handle

education

In a push to widen its social media outreach, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked principals and heads of all schools affiliated to it in the country as well as those in abroad to follow the board’s official Twitter handle, said officials of board’s regional office in Prayagraj.

The step would help in dissemination of important information in a more systematic and effective manner, the officials added.

“You are requested to follow Twitter handle of CBSE: CBSEHQ@cbseindia29 which will act as a reliable platform for getting instant news from the education world which may be of critical importance to you and your followers,” reads the missive issued by the board on July 15.

The CBSE’s twitter handle as on Thursday had 24,600 followers.

Till date as many as 21,733 schools in India and 28 countries are affiliated to the board.

The move has evoked a positive response from principals and parents alike.

“The step would help CBSE reach out to the stakeholders and also help it fight the menace of fake news which has, in the recent years, plagued the board. Parents and students should also follow the CBSE Twitter handle to stay tuned to the latest updates from the board,” said Alpona Dey, principal of Ganga Gurukulam, an intermediate level school in Phaphamau affiliated to CBSE.

Similar views were echoed by Sonam Mishra, whose daughter studies in CBSE affiliated DP Public School, Katra.

“This is a welcome move as the only way to truly counter fake news on social media is using the social media to help people find that one point of contact with the board for genuine and trustworthy information,” she said.

