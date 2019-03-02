CBSE board exam for class 12 main subjects begins today

Today in New Delhi, India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct examinations for main subjects for Class 10 and 12 from Saturday.

Students of Class 12 will appear for English paper while Class 10 students will take examination in ‘Information and communication technology’ subject. There are 10,558 students enrolled for Class 12 and 10,872 students enrolled for Class 10 examinations who would appear at 21 examination centres in Agra.

The students have been advised to reach the centres at 9.30am and would not be allowed to enter after 10am.

City coordinator of CBSE, Ramanand Chauhan said, “The answer sheets would be distributed at 10am to the students and at 10.15am, the question papers would be distributed.”

“We have formed five flying squads while one observer would be present at every examination centre,” he said.

Sanjay Tomar, chairman of the Holy Public School (which is one of the examination centres in Agra), said “We have asked students to be present for the examination before time, so that they can complete the mandatory procedures during the exam.”

“Students have been asked to carry their admit card, be in school uniform and are strictly instructed to not carry any material for cheating,” he said.

