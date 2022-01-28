CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 result

CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 is expected to be declared soon. Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have not released any official update on result date. The result for Class 10, 12 for both the Boards when released will be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and CISCE on cisce.org.

CBSE Term I examination was conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021 for Class 10 and December 1 to December 22, 2021 for Class 12 across the country. CISCE Term I examination was conducted from November 15 to December 6, 2021 for Class 10 and November 22 to December 20, 2021 for Class 12 across the country.

Apart from the official websites, CBSE Term I Results can be checked on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the result will also be available for all appeared candidates on the UMANG website and also via SMS. However, CISCE Term I Results will be available only on the official website- cisce.org.