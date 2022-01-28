Home / Education / CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 result
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 Live: Class 10, 12 results will likely be released soon. Check where to check, how to check, list of websites and direct link details below. 
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 08:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 is expected to be declared soon. Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have not released any official update on result date. The result for Class 10, 12 for both the Boards when released will be available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and CISCE on cisce.org. 

CBSE Term I examination was conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021 for Class 10 and December 1 to December 22, 2021 for Class 12 across the country. CISCE Term I examination was conducted from November 15 to December 6, 2021 for Class 10 and November 22 to December 20, 2021 for Class 12 across the country. 

Apart from the official websites, CBSE Term I Results can be checked on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the result will also be available for all appeared candidates on the UMANG website and also via SMS. However, CISCE Term I Results will be available only on the official website- cisce.org. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2022 08:51 AM IST

    CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper released 

    CBSE will conduct Term 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 soon. The Board has not released the timetable yet, but have released the sample question papers on the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students appearing for the exams can download it from the official website.

  • Jan 28, 2022 08:40 AM IST

    CISCE Result: New format adapted for Semester I exams 

    CISCE had adapted a new question paper format this year for Semester I exams. The Term I examination question paper was conducted in MCQ format, the candidates had Question Paper – Cum – Answer Booklets to attempt their paper. The candidates had to write on those booklets and submit the same to the Invigilators at the end of the examination.

  • Jan 28, 2022 08:30 AM IST

    CBSE Board Results: Format of result declaration 

    The Class 10, 12 Term I result 2022 will be declared in the form of marks scored by the student. No student will be placed in Pass, Compartment or Essential repeat category after Term I exams. The final result of Class 10, 12 will be declared after Term 2 examinations.

  • Jan 28, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: No official announcement yet

    CBSE has not disclosed the Term I result date yet. Speculations among students, teachers, and other stakeholders are high as to when the result for Class 10, 12 will be declared. The official site of Digilocker has ‘Coming Soon’ image on it.

  • Jan 28, 2022 08:10 AM IST

    CISCE Semester I Results: Result not available from CISCE office 

    CISCE has stated that the results will not be available from the offices of the Council. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the Council.

  • Jan 28, 2022 08:00 AM IST

    CBSE Results 2021: List of websites to check result 

    Students who have appeared for the exams can check their CBSE term 1 result for Classes 10, 12 on these websites:

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.gov.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Jan 28, 2022 07:50 AM IST

    CBSE Term I Results 2022: ‘Coming Soon’ on Digilocker 

    CBSE Term I Results 2022 is ‘Coming Soon’ on Digilocker. The result when declared will be available on the official website of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in. 

