CBSE Class 12 history paper 2018 analysis: Students say questions were mostly easy

Students, who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 history examination on Tuesday, said they hope to score well as the questions were easy and direct.

“I completed my exam before time as the questions were so easy to answer,” Madiha, a student of Bhopal’s St Joseph’s Convent School, said.

“I wrote all the answers smoothly as the questions were so direct and easy to understand. Even, the map marking segment was so easy,” Shantanu Sharma, a private student in the Madhya Pradesh capital, said.

Students in Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun also said they were happy with the paper and that unlike geography, which was slightly tricky, questions in history were easy.

“The question paper was not difficult at all. In fact, as compared to geography, this one was easy,” Trivesh Trivedi, a student of Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, said.

“The questions asked were common and I hope to score well,” Sanvi, another student, said.

A history teacher at Bhopals’ St Joseph’s Convent, Vibha Rathore, said students in the past years have often found the three hours’ time inadequate to finish the paper.

“But this year the students said they completed the exam on time. The map was also easy. We are expecting high scores in the exam,” Rathore added.

“The response of the students was good,” Chaya Khanna, principal of Scholar’s Home in Dehradun, said.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar in Bhopal and Nihi Sharma in Dehradun)