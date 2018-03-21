CBSE Class 12 math paper 2018 analysis: How students across India reacted after exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 mathematics paper was easy and the questions were from the syllabus but lengthy, students and teachers across the country said on Wednesday.

Jaipur

Manvi Rathore of Jayshree Periwal High School in Rajasthan’s Jaipur said the paper was easy but lengthy but questions were from the books prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Rathore’s classmate Aakash Sharma also said the questions were easy but lengthy.

“There were no tricky questions. Just one or two questions from NCERT had changed names and figures,” Sharma added.

“The paper was extremely lengthy. I missed a six-mark question. It was otherwise easy,” Raghav Rajpurohit of Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 said.

Bhopal

Students in the capital of Madhya Pradesh said that barring questions from probability, the paper was easy.

“It was a good paper for students who did conceptual studies and followed NCERT books. I am expecting good marks in the paper,” Shaksham Sharma of Rajeev Gandhi Higher Secondary School said.

“I found difficulty in probability questions but overall the paper was a scoring one. All the choice-based questions were of the same difficulty level so I didn’t find any of it much useful,” Ayush Mamhai, a student of Renaissance Public School, said.

St Mary’s School’s Sanskriti Dixit said the paper was moderate. “I didn’t find it lengthy and completed it in exactly three hours.”

St Joseph’s Convent’s mathematics teacher Sangeeta Yadav said the paper was easy and according to the NCERT syllabus. “The students can expect good marks,” Yadav said.

Lucknow

Students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city said the paper was above average as compared to the previous year, but it contained conceptual questions that had implied meanings.

Most of the questions were application based, they added.

Students of City International School and GD Goenka Public School had a positive response to the paper and said they were satisfied with their performance.

“I have done well. I was well prepared. We had done plenty of practice throughout the year,” Siddhant Srivastava of GD Goenka Public School said.

“Section D of the question paper was the best as there was no surprise element in it,” Srivastava said.

His classmates Arjun said question paper was as per the sample paper issued by the board and Muskan said the difficulty level was average.

“I am quite satisfied with my attempt as all the sections of the question papers were balanced,” Abhigyan said.

Their mathematics teacher said there was no surprise element in the question paper. Students whose time management skills are good would have done well and same goes for those who prepared thoroughly from NCERT books, he added.

AP Mishra, a maths teacher at City International School, also said the paper was lengthy as compared to last year.

Patna

Ayushi, a student of Notre Dame in the capital of Bihar, said she found the paper very easy.

“The questions were from the NCERT book but the values were altered. Overall, I am expecting above 90% marks in the paper,” she added.

Her maths teacher BS Kamat also said that the questions were easy and direct.

“Maximum questions were from NCERT. It was easier than last year,” Kamat added.

Allahabad

Astha Tripathi, a student at Gangagurukulam School in the Uttar Pradesh city, said the paper was easy and scoring, especially questions from matrices, vector and calculus.

Rupam Shukla, another student who also termed the paper as scoring, said questions from calculus and differentiation sections were also easy.

Their maths teacher Sureash Narain Pandey said the paper was scoring but was not very simple.

“The 100 marks paper comprised of questions from different portions of the syllabus with calculus having 44 marks of the share followed by 10 marks question on probability, 6 mark question on linear programming. Questions on differentiation, integration, determinant, matrices and vector were of scoring nature,” Pandey said.

RP Srivastava, another teacher, said the paper was based on the pattern prescribed.

“An average student should have attempted all the questions, especially the calculus part which was scoring,” he added.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams started on March 5 and will end on on April 12. This year, 11,86,306 students are appearing for the Class 12 exams conducted at 4,138 centres in India and 71 venues abroad.