Home / Education / CBSE class 12th Chemistry exam 2020: Analysis based on students and teachers feedback

CBSE class 12th Chemistry exam 2020: Analysis based on students and teachers feedback

Chemistry is an important subject for the science stream students. We will add the students' feedback soon.

education Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:26 IST
Hindustan Times
CBSE class 12th students discussing question papers after exam
CBSE class 12th students discussing question papers after exam(HT File)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday conducted the Class 12th Chemistry examination at various centres spread across the country. The examination was held between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm.

The board conducts the Class 12th Board Chemistry Exam under the Science stream. The theory paper carries 80 marks, while the project work carries 20 marks. Chemistry is an important subject for the science stream students.

Earlier, students of Physics exam found the paper to be very tough and lengthy.

This year, some changes have been made by CBSE in the paper pattern, with section A carrying 20 questions of one mark each and section B, C and D carrying two marks, three marks and five mark questions, respectively. Moreover, there will be internal choice between section B, C and D.

Talking about the changed pattern, a teacher Seema Malhotra, teacher at GMSSS, Chandigarh says,“After the change in the paper pattern, students should be careful while doing the multiple choice questions and avoid deletions. They should leave space and attempt the question only when they are sure of the answer.”

We will add the students feedback and teachers comment about the Chemistry paper soon.

