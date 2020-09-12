CBSE compartment exam admit card 2020 for 10th, 12th released, direct links here

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:12 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the admit card for class 10th and 12th compartment exam 2020. The admit card for both regular and private candidates can be downloaded online from the official website at cbse.nic.in.

Around 150,000 students of Class 10 and around 87,000 students of Class 12 will appear in these exams. The CBSE class 10th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28, while the CBSE 12th compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam admit card:

Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘ADMIT CARD FOR REGULAR CANDIDATES FOR COMPTT EXAM 2020 | PRIVATE CANDIDATE’

Key in the login credentials

Your CBSE compartment exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download CBSE compartment exam for regular candidates

Direct link for CBSE Compartment Admit Card for private candidates

In addition to theory examination, CBSE will also conduct practical exams for those candidates who have failed in a subject involving practical.

Candidate appearing for the Compartmental Examination in a subject involving practical work are required to appear in theory only in case they have passed the practical exam. Practical examination for regular candidates in all the subjects will be held at each school for their own candidates.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on September 14 hear a plea seeking postponement of CBSE compartment exam and urging for provisional admissions in universities.