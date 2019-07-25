CBSE CTET answer key 2019 out at ctet.nic.in: Raise objections now, don’t wait for last moment, here’s why

education

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the answer key of Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2019 examination. The scanned images of OMR answer sheets of the candidates and the answer keys will be available for viewing till 11.59 pm on July 26 or tomorrow.

If a candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, he has been given the chance to challenge it by 11.59pm on Friday. However, candidates should not wait for the last moment to raise objections and complete the process at the earliest as large number of candidates have appeared in the examination. Heavy traffic can sometimes slow down the page and candidates can face difficulty in raise objections at the last moment.

They will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question to raise objection/s.

The fee paid by candidate will be refunded if the mistake pointed by him is found correct by the subject experts.

CBSE’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. CTET 2019 was held in 104 cities across India on July 7 in which approximately 14 lakh candidates appeared.

