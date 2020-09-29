e-paper
CBSE recruitment results 2020 for JHT, accountant and junior accountant declared at cbse.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE recruitment examination can check their results online at cbse.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE recruitment results 2020.
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) on Monday declared the result of the recruitment examination for Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, and Junior Accountant posts on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE recruitment examination can check their results online at cbse.nic.in.

The board had conducted the computer-based examination for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, and Junior Accountant on January 29, 2020, at various centres.

Cut-off marks:

Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to appear for the document verification process on October 21, 2020, at CBSE headquarters, Delhi.

“The candidates are advised to download the attestations form which will be made available on the CBSE website and bring in the duly filled triplicate copies of the same along with the three set of self-attested photocopies of the documents on the day of document verification,” reads the official notice.

Candidates are also advised to bring the original documents including caste certificates for document verification.

Direct link to check the CBSE recruitment results 2020.

