CBSE releases teaching manuals for science and maths teachers of classes 6 to 10

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with Central Square Foundation to develop a series of manuals named ‘Teacher Energized Manuals’ (TERM) for Science and Maths teachers teaching from classes 6 to 10.

Aug 22, 2020
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in partnership with Central Square Foundation on Saturday released a series of manuals named ‘Teacher Energized Manuals’ (TERM) for science and maths teachers of classes 6 to 10. TERM aims at aiding teachers in aligning their classroom transaction to a competency framework. These can be downloaded from Diksha portal or CBSE official website.

“These are must-read manuals for teachers teaching these subjects to familiarise themselves with Learning Outcomes based teaching and learning. These can be accessed at #DIKSHA and #CBSE Academic Website http://cbseacademic.nic.in/term.html,” the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Saturday.

 

“Each chapter of the Resource Manual corresponds to the respective chapters in the NCERT textbooks. The chapters have been chunked by concept; these concepts have been linked to the NCERT Learning Outcomes; and an attempt has been made to delineate Learning Objectives for each concept. Every chapter has a set of assessment items,where two items have been provided as examples for each Learning Objective. Teachers can use these to assess if the learner has acquired the related concept,” the manual reads.

Get direct links here

DIKSHA Links:

Class VI Maths

Class VII Maths

Class VIII Maths

Class IX Maths

Class X Maths

Class VI Science

Class VII Science

Class VIII Science

Class IX Science

Class X Science

