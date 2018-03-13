CBSE scraps English Communicative to Class 9 students from 2018-19 session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated that it will discontinue the subjects of English Communicative for class 9 students from the 2018-19 session.

In a circular dated March 9, the CBSE reminded schools that English Communicative (code 101) which students entering class 9 in CBSE-affiliated schools could earlier select, will be discontinued from the academic session 2018-19.

The board has discontinued two other electives-- Information and Communication technology (code 166) and e-Publishing and e-Office (Code 354 and 454) from the 2018-19 session -- for class 9 students and three for class 11 students.

The subjects which have been discontinued for class 11 students are Dance - Mohiniyattam (code 062), Multimedia and Web Technology (code 067) and English Elective CBSE (code 101)

The circular is a follow up of an earlier one issued on March 9, 2017.

“Accordingly, schools are advised not to offer these subjects in classes IX and XI from the forthcoming session of 2018-19. However, the students pursuing these subjects currently in classes IX and XI shall continue with them in class X and XII in the session of 2018-19,” the CBSE said in a circular issued on March 9.

Apart from these subjects, Sanskrit communicatve (code 122) will be replaced by Sanskrit (code 122) and Foundations of Information Technology (code 165) has been renamed as computer applications (code 165).

The circular further urged the schools to ask their teachers to prepare to teach computer science (new) course from 2019-20. In 2018-19, students of Class 11 will have the option to take computer science (new) or computer science (old).

In Academic Electives, Agriculture, Fashion Studies and Mass Media Studies have been merged with similar vocational electives and will be offered as Vocational Electives for class XI from the 2018-19 session, the circular said.