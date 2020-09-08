e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE Teachers Award 2019-20 ceremony to be held tomorrow

CBSE Teachers Award 2019-20 ceremony to be held tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Teachers Award 2019-20 function virtually on Wednesday, September 9.

education Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:41 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Teachers Award 2019-20 function virtually on Wednesday, September 9. The award function will be streamed live at 1 pm on various social media platforms from the conference room in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

“The Board shall be holding ‘CBSE Teachers Award 2019-20’ function virtually on 9 September 2020 at 01:00 PM from Conference Room No. 112-C, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi,” reads the official notice.

All the teachers and staff of the CBSE affiliated schools will be able to participate in the function virtually.

CBSE will felicitate 39 teachers/ principals across the country, to recognize their contribution to the field of education.

CBSE in the notice said that the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the chief guest of the programme and he will confer the awards to the awardees. A short film on the Awardee Teachers and their work will also be shown during the said virtual function.

List of 39 teachers/principals selected for CBSE Teachers Award

The live streaming of award ceremony can be accessed on the official websites of CBSE, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. Here are the direct links of various social media platforms on which the award function will be streamed:

1. https://www.cbse.nic.in

2. https.//twitter.com/cbseindia29

3. https://www.facebook.com/cbseindia29

4. https://www.instagram.com/cbse hg_1929

5. https:/www.youtube.com/channel/UCAre7calM9EvmDmcSy6VyA?view_as=subscriber

